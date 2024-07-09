Left Menu

Excitement Builds as Trailer for Ridley Scott's 'Gladiator 2' Unveiled

The trailer for Ridley Scott's 'Gladiator 2' has been released, offering a glimpse into the highly-anticipated follow-up to his 2000 blockbuster. Paul Mescal stars as a grown-up Lucius, living in Numidia but returning to Rome. The sequel, set two decades after the original, promises epic action sequences and features an ensemble cast.

AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

The trailer for Ridley Scott's much-anticipated directorial, 'Gladiator 2,' has been launched on Tuesday, exhilarating fans of the iconic saga.

Paul Mescal takes on the role of a grown-up Lucius, last seen in the 2000 hit as a child, portrayed by Spencer Treat Clark. The narrative now follows Lucius in Numidia, far from the Roman Empire's grasp, before unfolding his journey back to Rome as a gladiator. Set two decades post the Russell Crowe-starrer 'Gladiator,' the film marks a significant leap in both time and storyline.

Mescal, 28, expressed his excitement about the project, "I'm thrilled to present the first trailer of 'Gladiator II.' Under Ridley Scott's visionary direction, this film promises the most spectacular action sequences ever filmed. We eagerly await your presence in cinemas this November." 'Gladiator 2' breaks a 24-year hiatus since the original's release on September 1, 2000, which garnered five Oscars from 11 nominations alongside numerous BAFTAs and Golden Globes. Paramount Pictures unveiled the first poster on Monday, ahead of its November 15 release in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Alongside Mescal, the film stars Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, Connie Nielsen, and Denzel Washington, rounding off a stellar cast.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

