Russian Art and Terrorism: A Controversial Conviction

Russian theatre director Yevgenia Berkovich and playwright Svetlana Petriychuk have been jailed for six years on charges of 'justifying terrorism'. The conviction, stemming from their play 'Finist, the Brave Falcon,' is seen as part of a broader Kremlin crackdown on free expression. Defence vows to appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 21:09 IST
Leading figures in Russian artistic and intellectual circles are reeling from the recent jailing of theatre director Yevgenia Berkovich and playwright Svetlana Petriychuk on terrorism charges. The pair, who were sentenced to six years by a Moscow court on Monday, have consistently maintained their innocence.

Their conviction, related to their play 'Finist, the Brave Falcon,' marks the first time in modern Russian history that artists have been imprisoned solely for their art rather than an overtly political stance. This case is widely viewed as part of a broader Kremlin crackdown on free expression, serving as a stark reminder of the precariousness of artistic freedom in Russia.

Despite their claim to have staged the play as a condemnation of terrorism, the court ruled otherwise. Defence lawyer Kseniya Karpinskaya plans to appeal the verdict, though she admits her expectations are low given the near-zero acquittal rate for serious crimes in Russia.

