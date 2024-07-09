ABVP Celebrates 76 Years of Youth Empowerment

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) celebrated its 76th foundation day on Tuesday, with leaders praising the organisation's role in raising the youth's voice and inspiring students to serve the nation.

Speaking at a seminar in Prayagraj, senior ABVP office-bearer Ashish Chauhan reiterated the group's guiding principles of 'Gyan, Sheel, Ekta' and its commitment to the spirit of putting the nation first. He emphasized the organisation's representation of India's youth voice.

'The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad has never engaged in party politics. Today, it continues to address student concerns with vigor and dedication,' Chauhan stated. 'Our aim is not to change government but to transform society,' he added.

Dr Anand Shankar Singh, principal of Ishwar Sharan Degree College, highlighted the importance of student power in national development, echoing sentiments of ABVP's influence on campuses across India.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other prominent political leaders, including Deputy Chief Ministers Kesha Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, along with state BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary, commended ABVP's efforts and wished the organisation continued success on its foundation day.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)