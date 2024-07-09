Left Menu

Mishap During Puri Rath Yatra: Idol Falls, Injures Servitors

Nine servitors of the Puri Jagannath temple were injured when the idol of Lord Balabhadra fell on them during the Rath Yatra festival. Five were hospitalized, but two were later released. Officials expressed concern and visited the injured. Despite the incident, rituals resumed with blessings from the deities.

Mishap During Puri Rath Yatra: Idol Falls, Injures Servitors
AI Generated Representative Image
A mishap occurred at the Puri Jagannath temple on Tuesday when the idol of Lord Balabhadra fell, injuring nine servitors during the Rath Yatra festival.

According to Puri Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain, five of the injured were hospitalized while the remaining four suffered minor injuries. The incident took place around 9 pm during the 'Pahandi' ritual as the idol was being moved from its chariot to the Gundicha temple.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed concern and instructed Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan to take immediate action. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida visited the hospital along with Harichandan. Despite the mishap, the rituals proceeded, and the idols were taken inside the Gundicha temple.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

