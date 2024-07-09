Mishap During Puri Rath Yatra: Idol Falls, Injures Servitors

A mishap occurred at the Puri Jagannath temple on Tuesday when the idol of Lord Balabhadra fell, injuring nine servitors during the Rath Yatra festival.

According to Puri Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain, five of the injured were hospitalized while the remaining four suffered minor injuries. The incident took place around 9 pm during the 'Pahandi' ritual as the idol was being moved from its chariot to the Gundicha temple.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed concern and instructed Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan to take immediate action. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida visited the hospital along with Harichandan. Despite the mishap, the rituals proceeded, and the idols were taken inside the Gundicha temple.

