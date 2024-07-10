Lamorne Morris Joins Nicolas Cage in Amazon's 'Spider-Noir' Series

Lamorne Morris has secured a role alongside Nicolas Cage in Amazon's highly anticipated 'Spider-Noir' series, as reported by Variety. Cage embodies an aging private investigator and former superhero in 1930s New York, navigating the ghosts of his past.

The series, formally titled 'Spider-Noir,' was greenlit in May with Cage leading. It will debut on MGM+'s U.S. linear channel before its worldwide release on Amazon Prime Video. Morris steps into the role of Robbie Robertson, a determined journalist who battles the systemic challenges of being a black professional in the 1930s while chasing perilous stories for recognition and income.

Marvel aficionados will recall Robertson from the 'Spider-Man' comics, where he is depicted as The Daily Bugle's editor and a character in the 'Spider-Man Noir: Eyes Without a Face' series. Morris, famed for his portrayal of Winston Bishop in Fox's 'New Girl,' has also appeared in FX's 'Fargo' Season 5 and Hulu's 'Woke,' among other projects. Future endeavors include roles like Garrett Morris in 'SNL 1975' and Netflix's 'Unstable' Season 2.

Represented by CAA, Entertainment 360, The Lede Company, and Myman Greenspan, Morris joins a series created by Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot, who also serve as co-showrunners and executive producers alongside the 'Into the Spider-Verse' dream team of Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal. Harry Bradbeer will direct and executive produce the first two episodes. The series is a collaboration between Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios.

'Spider-Noir' emerges as the second endeavor in the Amazon-Sony partnership to create Marvel character series linked to Spider-Man. It follows the previously announced 'Silk: Spider Society,' which, despite initial green-lighting in 2022, was halted earlier this year.

