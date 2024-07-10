Lisa Kudrow Leads Time-Traveling Thieves in 'Time Bandits' Trailer for Apple TV+

Actor Lisa Kudrow has entered the whimsical realm of time-travel heists as she heads a merry gang of thieves in the official trailer for 'Time Bandits,' the eagerly awaited Apple TV+ fantasy comedy series. The series is an adaptation of the 1981 Terry Gilliam film, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. The trailer, adapted by Taika Waititi, is now available on Apple TV's YouTube channel.

Known for her legendary role in 'Friends,' Kudrow portrays Penelope, the cheerful and cunning leader of a group of misfits on daring escapades across time and space. The trailer teases the series' adventurous spirit, showing Penelope and young protagonist Kevin (played by Brit actor Kal-El Tuck) navigating through historical eras, facing everything from dinosaurs to the Harlem Renaissance.

'Nothing is too big for us to steal,' Kudrow's character humorously tells Kevin in the trailer, highlighting the blend of absurd comedy and fantastical elements that define 'Time Bandits.' The series promises an exhilarating journey filled with treasure-hunting adventures set against iconic historical backdrops.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the ensemble cast of 'Time Bandits' is diverse, featuring Tadhg Murphy, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva, Rune Temte, Charlyne Yi, Rachel House, Kiera Thompson, James Dryden, Felicity Ward, Francesca Mills, and Imaan Hadchiti, known for her role in 'Thor: Love and Thunder.' Co-created by Taika Waititi, Jemaine Clement, and Dan Mazer, with Clement and Mazer also co-showrunning, 'Time Bandits' will offer a fresh take on the cherished original film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, executive producers include Clement, Waititi, Mazer, Garrett Basch, Tim Coddington, and Jane Stanton, representing Handmade Films, the production house behind the original 'Time Bandits' by Terry Gilliam. Kudrow's recent projects include Netflix's 'Space Force' and 'Feel Good,' along with voice work in Fox's animated series 'Housebroken.' (ANI)

