Iconic Rory Gallagher Fender Stratocaster Guitar Set for Record Auction

Rory Gallagher's iconic 1961 Fender Stratocaster guitar, renowned for its worn look and dubbed 'the most recognisable Strat in rock history,' is heading to auction later this year with a projected price of up to $1.28 million.

The Irish rock and blues legend bought this distinctive electric guitar on credit in 1963 for 100 pounds from Crowley's Music Store in Cork and used it both on stage and in the studio throughout his prolific career.

According to auction house Bonhams, the guitar might be the first Fender Stratocaster to have reached Ireland. It's the leading item in 'The Rory Gallagher Collection' auction on Oct. 17, featuring around 150 of Gallagher's items. The Stratocaster, exhibited and played by top artists like Joe Bonamassa and Johnny Marr, holds incredible historical and cultural significance.

