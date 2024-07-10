Left Menu

Iconic Rory Gallagher Fender Stratocaster Guitar Set for Record Auction

Rory Gallagher's 1961 Fender Stratocaster, often called the 'most recognisable Strat in rock history,' is set to be auctioned at Bonhams London for up to $1.28 million. Purchased in 1963, the guitar was used throughout Gallagher's career and is a central item in the upcoming auction of his collection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-07-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 20:51 IST
Iconic Rory Gallagher Fender Stratocaster Guitar Set for Record Auction
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Rory Gallagher's iconic 1961 Fender Stratocaster guitar, renowned for its worn look and dubbed 'the most recognisable Strat in rock history,' is heading to auction later this year with a projected price of up to $1.28 million.

The Irish rock and blues legend bought this distinctive electric guitar on credit in 1963 for 100 pounds from Crowley's Music Store in Cork and used it both on stage and in the studio throughout his prolific career.

According to auction house Bonhams, the guitar might be the first Fender Stratocaster to have reached Ireland. It's the leading item in 'The Rory Gallagher Collection' auction on Oct. 17, featuring around 150 of Gallagher's items. The Stratocaster, exhibited and played by top artists like Joe Bonamassa and Johnny Marr, holds incredible historical and cultural significance.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024