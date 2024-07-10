Probe Launched After Mishap During Puri Rath Yatra: Concerns Over Devotee Safety

The Puri Jagannath temple managing committee has established a three-member panel to investigate the incident where the idol of Lord Balabhadra fell on servitors. This mishap occurred during the 'Pahandi' ritual of the Rath Yatra festival, injuring a dozen servitors, an official confirmed on Wednesday.

V V Yadav, chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), expressed the committee's concern over the incident. The panel, comprising an additional district magistrate, SJTA administrator, and a DSP rank police officer, will review video footage and other factors to determine the cause. They are expected to submit their report within 10 days after 'Niladri Bije'.

Opposition parties like BJD and Congress have criticized the state government's handling of the event. BJD leader Sulochana Das and Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati urged the BJP government for improved safety measures, while BJP vice-president Biranchi Tripathy countered, highlighting BJD's alleged mismanagement of the temple.

