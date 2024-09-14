Dalit Boy Stripped and Forced to Dance by Music Firm Members at Fair, Six Arrested

A troubling incident emerged as a 12-year-old Dalit boy was allegedly stripped naked, compelled to dance, and filmed by a group of men in GAD Circle after being accused of stealing wire from an event. The video, which surfaced online, showed the boy dancing under duress.

The matter became publicly known after the police found the video, located the boy, and encouraged his family to file a complaint. According to the victim's father, the boy was accosted by four to five men on Friday night at a comedy event. The accused stripped and forced him to dance, recording the humiliating act.

Following the complaint, six people were arrested, including Kshitij Gurjar, father-son duo Ashish and Yayati Upadhyay, Gourav Soni, Sandeep Singh, and Sumit Kumar Sain. They were reportedly linked to a music firm that suspected the boy of stealing wire from their music system. The accused have been produced in court.

