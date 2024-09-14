New Wildlife Arrivals Breathe Fresh Life into Delhi Zoo

A rhino, a Bengal tiger, and a pair of pied hornbills were introduced to Delhi Zoo on Saturday as part of an exchange program with Assam, according to officials.

These new arrivals at Delhi's National Zoological Park—commonly known as Delhi Zoo—will undergo a 21-day quarantine before being exhibited to the public.

Zoo Director Sanjeet Kumar confirmed that the male tiger, a male rhino, and the pied hornbills were transported from Assam State Zoo-cum Botanical Garden. After a health check, they were placed in quarantine.

The nine-member team responsible for transporting the tiger named Sultan and the rhino named Dharmendra left Assam on September 11 and arrived on the designated Saturday.

'To minimize stress, separate trucks were used for the tiger and the rhino,' explained range officer Saurabh Vashisht, who led the team.

'We had two female rhinos, and now with Dharmendra, we hope they will reproduce,' Vashisht added, highlighting the long-term efforts to bring these animals to Delhi Zoo.

This exchange, the first in several years, had been delayed due to extreme weather. The new animals are expected to aid conservation and breeding activities at the zoo, officials said.

