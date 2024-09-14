Kareena Kapoor Khan’s 'The Buckingham Murders' Shines on Opening Day

Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer "The Buckingham Murders" opened with a robust box office performance, grossing Rs. 1.62 crore in India on its first day, the makers announced Saturday.

Released on Friday, the murder mystery marks Kareena's debut as a producer and is directed by Hansal Mehta. The project is co-produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films.

Set in the UK, the film follows Kareena's character, Jasmeet Bhamra, a cop grappling with the loss of her child while investigating a missing child case. The cast also includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

(With inputs from agencies.)