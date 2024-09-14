Kareena Kapoor Khan’s 'The Buckingham Murders' Shines on Opening Day
Kareena Kapoor Khan's debut production, 'The Buckingham Murders,' directed by Hansal Mehta, grossed Rs. 1.62 crore on its opening day. Released on Friday and set in the UK, the film stars Kareena as a grieving cop investigating a missing child case. The film also features Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.
Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer "The Buckingham Murders" opened with a robust box office performance, grossing Rs. 1.62 crore in India on its first day, the makers announced Saturday.
Released on Friday, the murder mystery marks Kareena's debut as a producer and is directed by Hansal Mehta. The project is co-produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films.
Set in the UK, the film follows Kareena's character, Jasmeet Bhamra, a cop grappling with the loss of her child while investigating a missing child case. The cast also includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.
