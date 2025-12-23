Uncertain Path: Pat Cummins' T20 World Cup Hopes

Australia's cricket captain Pat Cummins is grappling with uncertainty over his participation in the 2024 T20 World Cup due to a lingering back stress issue. The complications have already impacted his role in the Ashes series against England, with speculation around his availability growing.

After missing the first two Ashes Tests, Cummins made a strong comeback in Adelaide, securing six vital wickets to ensure Australia's victory in the series. Despite this contribution, his ongoing back concerns have sidelined him for the series' remainder, and next year's World Cup participation remains doubtful.

As Australia's focus shifts toward the T20 tournament in India and Sri Lanka starting on February 7, the cricket community is closely monitoring Cummins' recovery progression. Head coach Andrew McDonald emphasized the need to prioritize Cummins' long-term health over immediate ambitions. Mitchell Marsh is slated to be Australia's captain for the T20 World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)