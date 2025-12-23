Left Menu

Uncertain Path: Pat Cummins' T20 World Cup Hopes

Pat Cummins, Australia's Test and ODI captain, faces an uncertain future regarding his participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup. A back stress issue affected his involvement in the Ashes series, raising concerns about his availability for the tournament in India and Sri Lanka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 23-12-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 12:20 IST
Uncertain Path: Pat Cummins' T20 World Cup Hopes
Pat Cummins
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's cricket captain Pat Cummins is grappling with uncertainty over his participation in the 2024 T20 World Cup due to a lingering back stress issue. The complications have already impacted his role in the Ashes series against England, with speculation around his availability growing.

After missing the first two Ashes Tests, Cummins made a strong comeback in Adelaide, securing six vital wickets to ensure Australia's victory in the series. Despite this contribution, his ongoing back concerns have sidelined him for the series' remainder, and next year's World Cup participation remains doubtful.

As Australia's focus shifts toward the T20 tournament in India and Sri Lanka starting on February 7, the cricket community is closely monitoring Cummins' recovery progression. Head coach Andrew McDonald emphasized the need to prioritize Cummins' long-term health over immediate ambitions. Mitchell Marsh is slated to be Australia's captain for the T20 World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025