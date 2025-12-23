UDF’s Expanding Circle: Allies or Opportunists?

Senior Congress leader Mullappally Ramachandran has expressed doubts about the feasibility of expanding the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala by bringing in more allies. He highlighted the practical difficulties of accommodating varied demands, following UDF's decision to include new parties.

Among the new additions are the Trinamool Congress (Kerala unit), led by ex-MLA P V Anvar, and the Janadhipathya Rashtriya Party (JRP), led by C K Janu. Despite the inclusion, Ramachandran cautioned against the UDF becoming a haven for opportunists and emphasized maintaining discipline within alliances.

The situation complicated further when Vishnupuram Chandrasekharan of the Kerala Kamaraj Congress, previously considered for inclusion, appeared to backtrack on joining. Chandrasekharan noted prior election success with the NDA and awaiting further clarity before making decisions. The political dynamics continue to evolve as key players emphasize credibility and negotiations intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)