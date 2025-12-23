Air Liquide Strengthens Indian Presence with NovaAir Integration
Air Liquide completes its acquisition of NovaAir, reaffirming its commitment to India's industrial sector. By integrating NovaAir, the company expands its service reach in East and South India, enhancing its portfolio in industrial gases, engineering, and technology. This merger supports diverse sectors like steel, automotive, and healthcare.
Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India – Air Liquide India has successfully integrated NovaAir, marking a significant investment in the country's industrial sector following the acquisition announced on October 27, 2025. Air Liquide now officially includes NovaAir teams, furthering its growth strategy in India.
With NovaAir's integration, Air Liquide strengthens its national presence, enhancing its ability to deliver exceptional service in the East and South regions. The merger combines extensive expertise and multi-skilled teams, united by innovation and intrapreneurship to offer superior services in industrial gases and engineering solutions.
Air Liquide has been in India since 1992 and benefits from an expanded range of services for industries like steel production, automotive, electronics, and healthcare. CEO Benoit Renard emphasizes the long-term commitment to India's economy and the enriched platform to serve diverse sectors. Air Liquide remains a global leader in gases, technologies, and services, continually innovating for climate and energy transitions.
