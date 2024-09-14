Taj Mahal’s Dome Seepage Raises Concerns Amid Heavy Rain
Incessant rains led to water seepage at the Taj Mahal's main dome, inspected using a drone by ASI officials. Despite the leakage, no damage was detected. The rains also caused severe waterlogging in Agra, leading to school closures. Local residents emphasized the monument's impact on tourism and employment.
Persistent rains over the past three days caused water seepage at the main dome of the Taj Mahal, according to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Superintending chief Rajkumar Patel confirmed there was no damage to the dome, following a drone inspection.
A viral video showing a submerged garden at the site circulated on social media, highlighting wider waterlogging issues in Agra. Major roads were flooded, and rainwater entered numerous homes.
Local tour guide Monika Sharma stressed the importance of preserving the monument, vital for tourism and local employment. Recently, heavy rains also led to the closure of all schools in Agra.
(With inputs from agencies.)
