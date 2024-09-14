Taj Mahal’s Dome Seepage Raises Concerns Amid Heavy Rain

Persistent rains over the past three days caused water seepage at the main dome of the Taj Mahal, according to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Superintending chief Rajkumar Patel confirmed there was no damage to the dome, following a drone inspection.

A viral video showing a submerged garden at the site circulated on social media, highlighting wider waterlogging issues in Agra. Major roads were flooded, and rainwater entered numerous homes.

Local tour guide Monika Sharma stressed the importance of preserving the monument, vital for tourism and local employment. Recently, heavy rains also led to the closure of all schools in Agra.

(With inputs from agencies.)