Jenna Ortega Reflects on Audition with Late Friend Cameron Boyce

Jenna Ortega recently shared a touching memory of an audition she gave alongside her late friend and actor Cameron Boyce during their early career days, as per Deadline's report. Reflecting five years after Boyce's untimely death, Ortega recounted, "The last time I saw my friend Cameron Boyce, I'd known him since I was around 11 or 12, and we were supposed to kiss," she said. "He came in when we were 15 or 16, we were supposed to be love interests."

Boyce, who passed away at the age of 20 due to an epileptic seizure, was remembered fondly by Ortega. She added, "But because he obviously felt weird and he was a bit older ... we both just looked at each other and said, 'No, we can't do this.' It was so sweet because I was uncomfortable, and I was struggling with the audition. We wished each other well afterward."

She expressed gratitude for Boyce's sensitivity and support, saying, "I remember being really thankful and grateful that he did that." Known for his roles in 'Grown Ups', 'Jessie', 'Descendants,' and 'Mrs. Fletcher', Boyce died in his sleep on July 6, 2019, due to an ongoing medical condition. A family representative stated, "It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron. He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure caused by an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated." The family further expressed their heartbreak and requested privacy during their intense period of mourning, reported Deadline.

