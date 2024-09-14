Prophet for the World: A Diatessaron on Prophet Muhammad's Life

In a significant event on Saturday, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy unveiled the book 'Prophet for the World,' authored by Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, president of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board.

The launch event saw the presence of prominent figures, including AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and Telangana government's adviser on minority affairs, Mohammed Shabbir Ali, among other dignitaries.

This newly translated book offers a comprehensive account of Prophet Muhammad's life and stands out for its unique approach in presenting the various aspects of the messenger of Allah, organizers stated during the launch.

(With inputs from agencies.)