Karnataka's Historic 2,500-Km Human Chain for Democracy

Karnataka is set to create a historic 2,500-kilometer-long human chain on September 15 to mark the International Day of Democracy.

The initiative, spanning across 31 districts from Bidar to Chamarajanagar, aims to highlight democracy's core values and will see participation from about 25 lakh people, officials said on Saturday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who will join the chain at Vidhana Soudha along with senior ministers and officials, encouraged citizens to participate and uphold democratic values. The event also includes planting 10 lakh saplings, and an attempt to set a world record will be verified by a team from London.

