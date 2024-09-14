Left Menu

Karnataka's Historic 2,500-Km Human Chain for Democracy

Karnataka plans a historic 2,500-km human chain on September 15 for the International Day of Democracy. Covering 31 districts, the event led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah aims to highlight democracy's values. Approximately 25 lakh participants and 10 lakh saplings will be part of this record-setting initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-09-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 21:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka is set to create a historic 2,500-kilometer-long human chain on September 15 to mark the International Day of Democracy.

The initiative, spanning across 31 districts from Bidar to Chamarajanagar, aims to highlight democracy's core values and will see participation from about 25 lakh people, officials said on Saturday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who will join the chain at Vidhana Soudha along with senior ministers and officials, encouraged citizens to participate and uphold democratic values. The event also includes planting 10 lakh saplings, and an attempt to set a world record will be verified by a team from London.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

