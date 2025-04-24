Left Menu

Karnataka Deputy CM Unveils Development Plans to Shed 'Backward' Tag for Chamarajanagara

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar declared the government's dedication to transforming Chamarajanagara's image as the 'most backward district.' Key decisions from the Cabinet meeting in MM Hills include numerous development projects, totaling over Rs 700 crore, aimed at improving infrastructure and public services across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 23:06 IST
Karnataka Deputy CM Unveils Development Plans to Shed 'Backward' Tag for Chamarajanagara
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress Pradesh President D K Shivakumar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar reaffirmed the government's commitment to shedding the 'most backward district' label associated with Chamarajanagara. Speaking at a press conference post-Cabinet meeting at MM Hills, he highlighted several initiatives poised to drive regional development.

The Cabinet has sanctioned substantial investments for infrastructural upgrades, including Rs 82 crore for hospitals in Saligrama and Thagadur, and Rs 85 crore for a Kollegala facility. Additional commitments include Rs 70 crore for a Mysuru polytechnic and Rs 28 crore for Mandya district's tank filling.

Further efforts encompass Rs 198 crore for irrigation channels in Periyapatna, a Rs 150 crore Cauvery third phase venture at Malangi, and Rs 103 crore for another project at Chikkanandi. Addressing past commitments, Shivakumar mentioned ongoing evaluations to secure promised jobs for Chamarajanagara oxygen tragedy victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025