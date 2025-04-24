Karnataka Deputy CM Unveils Development Plans to Shed 'Backward' Tag for Chamarajanagara

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar reaffirmed the government's commitment to shedding the 'most backward district' label associated with Chamarajanagara. Speaking at a press conference post-Cabinet meeting at MM Hills, he highlighted several initiatives poised to drive regional development.

The Cabinet has sanctioned substantial investments for infrastructural upgrades, including Rs 82 crore for hospitals in Saligrama and Thagadur, and Rs 85 crore for a Kollegala facility. Additional commitments include Rs 70 crore for a Mysuru polytechnic and Rs 28 crore for Mandya district's tank filling.

Further efforts encompass Rs 198 crore for irrigation channels in Periyapatna, a Rs 150 crore Cauvery third phase venture at Malangi, and Rs 103 crore for another project at Chikkanandi. Addressing past commitments, Shivakumar mentioned ongoing evaluations to secure promised jobs for Chamarajanagara oxygen tragedy victims.

