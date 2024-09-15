Left Menu

AIMC: Paving the Way for Women's Empowerment in Indian Politics

Rahul Gandhi marked the 40th anniversary of the All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) by highlighting the Women's Reservation Act as a key opportunity for the Congress to support aspiring female leaders. He praised the AIMC's work for women's political participation and announced a new national online membership drive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 12:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a powerful message on the 40th anniversary of the All India Mahila Congress (AIMC), Rahul Gandhi emphasized the significance of the Women's Reservation Act. He called it an opportunity for the Congress to both nurture and support established and aspiring women leaders.

Reflecting on the Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra, the former Congress chief spoke of the remarkable women he met, who showed unparalleled passion and commitment to societal change. Gandhi stressed that in today's world, women should not be denied meaningful opportunities in public life.

Congratulating AIMC leaders of both past and present, Gandhi highlighted the organization's steadfast role in advocating justice since its inception at the 1984 Bangalore Convention. He announced the launch of a nationwide online membership drive and expressed hope that it will pave the way for greater political participation of women across diverse social strata.

(With inputs from agencies.)

