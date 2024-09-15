Tragedy Strikes Again: Several Dead in Failed English Channel Crossing

Several people died early Sunday during a failed attempt to cross the English Channel from northern France, French authorities reported.

A rescue operation is currently underway, and survivors have been taken to a sports hall in Ambleteuse, stated officials from the prefecture of the Pas-de-Calais region.

This incident comes nearly two weeks after a boat carrying migrants ripped apart while crossing the Channel, leaving 13 dead. On Saturday, French coast guard and navy rescued 200 people from similar perilous waters.

