Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Again: Several Dead in Failed English Channel Crossing

Several people died in a failed attempt to cross the English Channel from northern France early Sunday. A rescue is underway, and survivors are being taken to a sports hall in Ambleteuse. This tragedy follows recent similar incidents, with authorities noting an alarming rise in fatal crossings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 15-09-2024 14:19 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 14:19 IST
Tragedy Strikes Again: Several Dead in Failed English Channel Crossing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Several people died early Sunday during a failed attempt to cross the English Channel from northern France, French authorities reported.

A rescue operation is currently underway, and survivors have been taken to a sports hall in Ambleteuse, stated officials from the prefecture of the Pas-de-Calais region.

This incident comes nearly two weeks after a boat carrying migrants ripped apart while crossing the Channel, leaving 13 dead. On Saturday, French coast guard and navy rescued 200 people from similar perilous waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024