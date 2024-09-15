Left Menu

Trailblazing Women of Indian Navy Embark on Global Voyage

Lt Commander Roopa A and Lt Commander Dilna K of the Indian Navy are set to embark on a challenging blue-water voyage around the world aboard INSV Tarini. This expedition, known as 'Sagar Parikrama,' is a testament to their rigorous training, maritime tradition, and India's commitment to gender equality.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two Indian Navy women officers, Lt Commander Roopa A and Lt Commander Dilna K, are set to embark on a challenging circumnavigation of the globe aboard the INSV Tarini, according to Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal.

This arduous journey, known as 'Sagar Parikrama,' comes after three years of rigorous preparation and is expected to test their skills, physical fitness, and mental endurance. Their training has included trans-oceanic expeditions and sailings between Goa, Rio de Janeiro, Cape Town, Port Blair, and Mauritius.

The 'Sagar Parikrama' expedition underscores the Indian Navy's dedication to preserving maritime heritage and promoting seamanship, as well as highlighting the growing role of women in global maritime activities. It follows the historic all-women crew circumnavigation aboard INSV Tarini in 2017.

(With inputs from agencies.)

