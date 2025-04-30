Left Menu

Bollywood Stars and Cricketers Make a Power Move with Karamtara Investment

Karamtara Engineering, involved in renewable energy and transmission, sees big backing from Bollywood's Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan, cricket stars Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. The celebrities invested in the company's pre-IPO round, with plans for a Rs 1,750 crore IPO, aiming to reduce debt and boost growth.

Updated: 30-04-2025 17:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Karamtara Engineering, a leader in renewable energy and power transmission manufacturing, has welcomed significant investment from Bollywood icons Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan, alongside cricket legends Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, as part of its pre-IPO fund-raising round.

The well-rounded company is renowned for its comprehensive product lineup, serving as a versatile supplier for sectors including solar, wind, and industrial. The investment arrives as Karamtara files for a Rs 1,750 crore IPO, aiming to allocate proceeds toward debt reduction and corporate expansion.

The public notice reveals specific share purchases: Kapoor acquired shares worth Rs 5 crore, Khan invested Rs 4 crore, and cricketers Sharma and Bumrah contributed Rs 2 crore each, reflecting robust confidence in Karamtara's future, bolstered by impressive financial growth in recent fiscal years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

