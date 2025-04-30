Government to Include Transparent Caste Enumeration in Upcoming Census
The government has announced the inclusion of caste enumeration in the forthcoming census to maintain transparency. This decision counters political misuse by opposition parties pushing for separate surveys. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the importance of a transparent census to bolster the nation's social and economic integrity.
- Country:
- India
In a significant announcement, the government declared on Wednesday that the upcoming nationwide census will incorporate caste enumeration in a "transparent" manner. This move aims to counter opposition parties accused of using caste surveys as a "political tool".
Despite opposition claims, the government resolved to manage the process more transparently. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw criticized previous administrations, particularly those led by Congress, for opposing a caste census and instead conducting non-transparent surveys.
The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs unanimously decided to include caste enumeration in the upcoming Census to prevent the social fabric from being disrupted by political maneuvering, ensuring a balanced and economically stable society.

