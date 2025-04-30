Government to Include Transparent Caste Enumeration in Upcoming Census

In a significant announcement, the government declared on Wednesday that the upcoming nationwide census will incorporate caste enumeration in a "transparent" manner. This move aims to counter opposition parties accused of using caste surveys as a "political tool".

Despite opposition claims, the government resolved to manage the process more transparently. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw criticized previous administrations, particularly those led by Congress, for opposing a caste census and instead conducting non-transparent surveys.

The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs unanimously decided to include caste enumeration in the upcoming Census to prevent the social fabric from being disrupted by political maneuvering, ensuring a balanced and economically stable society.

(With inputs from agencies.)