SANKALP: Cyclothon and Voices Unite to Fight Childhood Cancer

An awareness programme, 'SANKALP: Cancer Ko Hai Harana!' was organised on Saturday to mark Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

A cyclothon, the event's highlight, saw over 300 participants uniting against childhood cancer. The 'Cyclothon for a Cause' aimed to show solidarity and support for affected children and their families.

The event featured a panel discussion with medical experts and activists, including a keynote address from 24-year-old cancer survivor Sweksha Nathaiel. Other speakers stressed the significance of early detection and accessible healthcare for child cancer patients.

