SANKALP: Cyclothon and Voices Unite to Fight Childhood Cancer

An awareness program titled 'SANKALP: Cancer Ko Hai Harana!' was conducted to mark Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The event included a cyclothon with over 300 cyclists, a panel discussion with experts, and a keynote speech by cancer survivor Sweksha Nathaiel. Organised by Apollo Hospitals, DigiSwasthya, and CanKids, the event aimed to emphasize early diagnosis, accessible treatment, and financial support for children facing cancer.
An awareness programme, 'SANKALP: Cancer Ko Hai Harana!' was organised on Saturday to mark Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
A cyclothon, the event's highlight, saw over 300 participants uniting against childhood cancer. The 'Cyclothon for a Cause' aimed to show solidarity and support for affected children and their families.
The event featured a panel discussion with medical experts and activists, including a keynote address from 24-year-old cancer survivor Sweksha Nathaiel. Other speakers stressed the significance of early detection and accessible healthcare for child cancer patients.
