Honoring a Brave Heart: Sepoy Arvind Singh's Final Journey

Sepoy Arvind Singh was cremated with state honors at his native Hathol village in Himachal Pradesh after being martyred in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. His funeral saw hundreds of locals, and state leaders expressing condolences. The state government pledged support to his grieving family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 15-09-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 17:06 IST
  Country:
  • India

The mortal remains of Sepoy Arvind Singh were consigned to flames at a crematorium near his native Hathol village in Himachal Pradesh's Hamipur district on Sunday.

Sepoy Arvind Singh, who was martyred in an encounter with the terrorists in Chatroo area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Friday, was cremated with state honors at the cremation ground of his village.

His younger brother Paramjit lit the pyre in the presence of hundreds of locals and others. People raised slogans of Arvind Singh 'amar rahe' and 'Pakistan murdabad'.

Deputy Commissioner Amarjit Singh, the tehsildar and other officers were present.

When Sepoy Arvind Singh's body reached the village in an army vehicle from Palampur around 10 am on Sunday, his mother fainted following which the other family members consoled her.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri have condoled the demise of Sepoy Arvind Singh and expressed deep condolences to the grief-stricken family members.

They said it was deeply painful to lose a brave heart and added that he would live forever in the hearts of the people of India. The state government was standing firm with the family of the soldier and would provide all possible help in this hour of distress, they said in a statement issued here. Former Chief Minister P K Dhumal and MP Anurag Thakur have also mourned the death of the brave soldier.

(With inputs from agencies.)

