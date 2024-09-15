Royals Extend Birthday Wishes to Prince Harry Amidst Ongoing Tensions

Britain's royal social media accounts shared 40th birthday wishes Sunday for Prince Harry, marking the milestone celebration despite ongoing tensions from his memoir, 'Spare.'

The Royal Family posted a photo of Harry with a birthday cake emoji, captioned, 'Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!' The Prince and Princess of Wales also shared the image and their best wishes.

This marks the first public birthday message for Harry since 2021. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from royal duties in January 2020, relocating to America and seeking financial independence through deals with Netflix and Spotify.

Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' details his grief over Princess Diana's death, a fight with Prince William, and his discomfort living in the royal shadow of his elder brother.

(With inputs from agencies.)