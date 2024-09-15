Left Menu

Jennie Garth Regrets Reprising Role in '90210' Reboot

Jennie Garth, known for her role in 'Beverly Hills, 90210,' expressed regret for reprising her role as Kelly Taylor in the reboot series '90210.' Despite initial excitement, Garth and other original cast members shared their reservations about joining the fourth installment of the iconic franchise.

Jennie Garth (Image source: Instagram/ Jennie Garth). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Jennie Garth, famed for her role in 'Beverly Hills, 90210,' revealed her regret over reprising her role as Kelly Taylor in the reboot '90210,' as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. The American teen drama series, created by Rob Thomas, Gabe Sachs, and Jeff Judah, aired on The CW from September 2, 2008, to May 13, 2013, as the fourth installment of Darren Star's 'Beverly Hills, 90210' franchise.

'I wish I hadn't done it. No offence to them,' Garth admitted, saying she regretted being part of the reboot. 'The producer was a friend of a friend and pitched it as a once-in-a-lifetime chance when he visited me at my home. I didn't know how to say no,' she added. 'But the people were very nice and all the best to them.'

Garth, Shannen Doherty, and Tori Spelling were the only original cast members to return for '90210,' which starred Shenae Grimes-Beech and AnnaLynne McCord and depicted the lives of wealthy students at West Beverly Hills High School. Brian Austin Green, Gabrielle Carteris, and Ian Ziering, who had previously appeared on 'Beverly Hills, 90210,' joined Garth in sharing their views on the reboot.

'I never wanted to do it,' Carteris confessed, adding, 'I was shocked they were making a new show. It felt like they were trying to reinvent it over and over.' Green remarked, 'No offence at all, to me, we did 10 years of that show and it's like OK, done.'

'Beverly Hills, 90210,' created by Darren Star, originally aired for 10 seasons from 1990 to 2000. The series followed a group of friends in Beverly Hills as they grew from high school kids to college students and later adults. It starred Jason Priestley, Luke Perry, Joe E. Tata, Carol Potter, James Eckhouse, and Tiffani Thiessen, as noted by The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

