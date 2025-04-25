Tragedy Strikes: Rising Star Margot Simond Loses Life in Training Accident

Tragedy struck the French Alpine skiing community as 18-year-old promising skier Margot Simond lost her life following a training mishap in Val d'Isere, according to the French Ski Federation.

The athlete was scheduled to showcase her talents at the Red Bull Alpine Park event, crafted by Olympic champion Clement Noel, which has now been canceled due to her untimely passing. Despite a doctor's efforts to revive her, Simond could not be saved.

Praised for her skills, having been crowned the French U-18 slalom champion last March, Simond was seen as a bright prospect. Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of her death.

(With inputs from agencies.)