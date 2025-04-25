Tech Stocks Lead Wall Street Surge Amid U.S.-China Trade Talks

Major stock indexes experienced a rise on Thursday, propelled by a strong performance from technology shares that buoyed Wall Street. Investors watched closely for updates on the U.S.-China trade negotiations. Concurrently, the dollar saw a decline after its recent ascent.

The S&P 500's technology sector led the surge by jumping 3.5%, outshining other sectors in the benchmark index. Alphabet, Google's parent company, reported earnings surpassing analysts' predictions, resulting in a more than 3% increase in after-hours trading. U.S. tech firms are expected to reveal more results as the earnings season progresses.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump announced ongoing trade discussions with China, countering Beijing's statements about the necessity for the U.S. to eliminate tariffs for resolving the trade conflict. Trump's tariff policies have injected volatility into markets, with numerous announcements and alterations to tariff strategies stirring financial climates.

