Left Menu

Tech Stocks Lead Wall Street Surge Amid U.S.-China Trade Talks

Major stock indexes climbed on Thursday, driven by a surge in technology shares. As investors awaited developments in the U.S.-China trade conflict, notable gains were seen, led by Alphabet's strong earnings. The market showed resilience despite uncertainties over trade wars, tariffs, and fluctuating U.S. policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 03:08 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 03:08 IST
Tech Stocks Lead Wall Street Surge Amid U.S.-China Trade Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Major stock indexes experienced a rise on Thursday, propelled by a strong performance from technology shares that buoyed Wall Street. Investors watched closely for updates on the U.S.-China trade negotiations. Concurrently, the dollar saw a decline after its recent ascent.

The S&P 500's technology sector led the surge by jumping 3.5%, outshining other sectors in the benchmark index. Alphabet, Google's parent company, reported earnings surpassing analysts' predictions, resulting in a more than 3% increase in after-hours trading. U.S. tech firms are expected to reveal more results as the earnings season progresses.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump announced ongoing trade discussions with China, countering Beijing's statements about the necessity for the U.S. to eliminate tariffs for resolving the trade conflict. Trump's tariff policies have injected volatility into markets, with numerous announcements and alterations to tariff strategies stirring financial climates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025