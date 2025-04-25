Left Menu

Trump's Crackdown on Foreign Election Contributions

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum targeting online fundraising platforms like ActBlue to crack down on illegal foreign contributions in U.S. elections, prompting an investigation led by Attorney General Pam Bondi. The memo cites fraud schemes and foreign IP donations during the 2024 election period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 03:15 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 03:15 IST
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump issued a presidential memorandum on Thursday, targeting Democratic fundraising group ActBlue and other online platforms. The action aims to crack down on illegal foreign contributions in U.S. elections, as stated by the White House.

The memorandum requires Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate and address allegations about the use of online fundraising platforms for 'straw' contributions and efforts to make foreign donations to U.S. political entities. It references a congressional investigation unveiling significant fraud schemes involving ActBlue.

The White House claims that online platforms are being used to illegally launder excessive contributions, and accused unnamed 'bad actors' of manipulating donation limits. The action is part of Trump's ongoing efforts to align election practices with his views, despite judicial opposition to some measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

