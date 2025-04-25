Left Menu

U.S. Regulators Retract Crypto Caution Guidelines

U.S. banking regulators have retracted documents recommending banks exercise caution with cryptocurrency activities. The Federal Reserve, along with FDIC and OCC, scrapped 2023 statements highlighting crypto-related risks, signaling a more crypto-friendly approach, and considering new guidance to support innovation in the financial sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 03:19 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 03:19 IST
U.S. Regulators Retract Crypto Caution Guidelines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant policy shift, U.S. banking regulators announced the withdrawal of guidance that urged banks to exercise caution with cryptocurrency ventures. The Federal Reserve, in conjunction with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, withdrew a series of advisories that pushed for banks to seek prior approval from regulators before engaging in crypto-asset and stablecoin activities.

The move marks a departure from previous stances, emphasizing the need for vigilance regarding crypto volatility, legal uncertainties, and liquidity risks. This strategic retraction, spearheaded by the Trump administration, hints at a more crypto-friendly approach within the financial sector. The Federal Reserve signaled its intent to explore new guidelines to foster innovation in digital currencies.

Previously, in March, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency led the charge to ease restrictions, setting the stage for banks to expand their involvement in cryptocurrencies. This development reflects evolving perspectives on the integration of digital currencies into traditional banking systems, potentially reshaping the landscape of financial services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025