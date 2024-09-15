Tragic Drowning During Ganesh Idol Immersion in Karnataka

Three individuals, including a father and son, tragically drowned during the immersion of a Lord Ganesh idol at Ranganahatti lake in Karnataka's Turuvekere taluk, according to local police.

The victims have been identified as Revanna (50), his son Sharath (26), and Dayanand (22). The unfortunate incident took place when Sharath and Dayanand entered the lake for the immersion ceremony. Their legs were reportedly caught in sludge, causing them to shout for help from people on the shore. Revanna immediately jumped in to save them, but he too was unable to swim, resulting in the tragic loss of all three lives.

Police and Fire department personnel have arrived on the scene to recover the bodies, and a case has been registered.

