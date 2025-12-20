Supreme Infrastructure Partners with Brookfield for Asia’s Largest GCC in Mumbai
Supreme Infrastructure India Limited (SIIL) collaborates with Brookfield Asset Management to develop Asia's largest Global Capability Center in Mumbai. The project, expected to complete by 2029, aims to boost Mumbai's economy by attracting over USD 1 billion investments, generating 30,000 jobs, and promoting sustainable infrastructure.
Supreme Infrastructure India Limited (SIIL) has announced a strategic alliance with Brookfield Asset Management to establish Asia's largest Global Capability Center (GCC) in Powai, Mumbai. This collaboration underscores India's growing global stature and reinforces Mumbai's role as a key financial and commercial nexus.
The ambitious 6-acre venture will create approximately 2 million square feet of premium lettable space, underlining institutional confidence in the partnership. The GCC will serve a major multinational bank on a 20-year lease, validating the project's scale and governance.
Set for completion by 2029, the project is poised to inject over USD 1 billion in investment and generate over 30,000 skilled jobs, significantly contributing to Mumbai's economic and employment growth. Designed to operate on 100% green power, the development sets new standards for sustainability in India's real estate sector.
This venture, a testament to the leadership of B. S. Sharma, aligns with India's vision for inclusive growth and Prime Minister Modi's 'Viksit Bharat @2047' initiative. Ankur Gupta of Brookfield emphasized the project's role in maintaining Mumbai's position as a hub for multinational corporations, reaffirming Brookfield's commitment to sustainable, high-quality development.
