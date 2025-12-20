Supreme Infrastructure Partners with Brookfield for Asia’s Largest GCC in Mumbai

Supreme Infrastructure India Limited (SIIL) has announced a strategic alliance with Brookfield Asset Management to establish Asia's largest Global Capability Center (GCC) in Powai, Mumbai. This collaboration underscores India's growing global stature and reinforces Mumbai's role as a key financial and commercial nexus.

The ambitious 6-acre venture will create approximately 2 million square feet of premium lettable space, underlining institutional confidence in the partnership. The GCC will serve a major multinational bank on a 20-year lease, validating the project's scale and governance.

Set for completion by 2029, the project is poised to inject over USD 1 billion in investment and generate over 30,000 skilled jobs, significantly contributing to Mumbai's economic and employment growth. Designed to operate on 100% green power, the development sets new standards for sustainability in India's real estate sector.

This venture, a testament to the leadership of B. S. Sharma, aligns with India's vision for inclusive growth and Prime Minister Modi's 'Viksit Bharat @2047' initiative. Ankur Gupta of Brookfield emphasized the project's role in maintaining Mumbai's position as a hub for multinational corporations, reaffirming Brookfield's commitment to sustainable, high-quality development.

(With inputs from agencies.)