Trailblazing Voyage: Indian Navy Women Officers to Circle the Globe
Lt Commander Roopa A and Lt Commander Dilna K of the Indian Navy will embark on a demanding circumnavigation of the world aboard INSV Tarini. This journey has been three years in the making and highlights India’s commitment to maritime heritage and gender equality in the navy.
Two Indian Navy women officers, Lt Commander Roopa A and Lt Commander Dilna K, are set to embark on an arduous circumnavigation of the globe aboard the Indian naval sailing vessel INSV Tarini. This monumental expedition follows three years of rigorous preparation and training.
The officers, under the mentorship of Commander Abhilash Tomy (retd.), have accumulated thousands of nautical miles in experience, participating in trans-oceanic expeditions and training missions. Their journey will require extreme skills, physical fitness, and mental alertness.
The INSV Tarini, already iconic for historic all-women voyages, will once again showcase India's maritime capabilities and commitment to gender equality in naval operations. The expedition marks a significant advancement in India's ocean sailing ventures.
