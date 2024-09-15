Uttarakhand Congress President Alleges Autocratic Governance During Kedarnath Yatra

Uttarakhand Congress president Karan Mahara on Sunday accused the state government of autocratic practices impacting various sections, including businessmen, horse-mule operators, and priests along the Kedarnath Yatra route.

Having concluded the Kedarnath Pratishtha Raksha Yatra on Friday, Mahara engaged with priests and local businessmen to discuss their grievances.

Addressing a press conference, Mahara stated that every section in Kedarnath is falling prey to the government's autocracy. He claimed that the pilgrimage registration process disrupted local trade, making it difficult for traders to repay bank loans.

Mahara alleged that traders faced substantial losses due to poor management, being charged Rs 80,000 per tent. He said the administration and Forest Department further burdened shopkeepers with hefty fines, indicating poor departmental coordination and economic exploitation of local youth.

Mahara criticized the Rs 300 per round charge imposed on horse-mule operators, saying additional fines of Rs 1000-Rs 2000 were illegally levied, calling it unjust. He claimed that reconstruction efforts at Kedarnath Dham also unfairly affected priests and other stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)