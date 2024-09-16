Epic Emmys: 'Shogun' and 'Hacks' Steal the Show

'Shogun,' a historical epic set in imperial Japan, triumphed at the Emmy Awards, winning the best drama trophy and garnering 19 awards, a record for a drama series. The show featured stellar performances by Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai, both of whom made history as the first Japanese actors to win in their categories.

Netflix's 'Baby Reindeer' was named best limited series. Despite being primarily in Japanese with English subtitles, 'Shogun' became an unexpected global hit. Executive producer Justin Marks thanked the FX network for taking a generous gamble on the show, praising it as an 'East meets West dream project.'

In an upset, HBO's 'Hacks' won best comedy, surprising many who expected 'The Bear' to maintain its winning streak. Executive producer Lucia Aniello highlighted the power of comedy to bridge divides and unite people.

(With inputs from agencies.)