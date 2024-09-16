Left Menu

Starry Temple Wedding: Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Tie the Knot

Actor couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got married in a low-key ceremony at a 400-year-old temple in Telangana. The couple, who were engaged in March, shared their first photos as newlyweds on Instagram. They wore outfits by designer Sabyasachi Mukerjee and have recently co-starred in film and Netflix series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 13:24 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 13:02 IST
Starry Temple Wedding: Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Tie the Knot
Represtative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Actor duo Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth exchanged vows in an intimate temple wedding on Monday, surrounded by close family members in Telangana.

The 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy, a site of familial significance for Aditi, served as the ceremony venue. The actors, who were engaged in March, shared their wedding photos on Instagram, expressing their joy as 'Pixie Soulmates for eternity'.

Dressed in designs by Sabyasachi Mukerjee, Aditi wore a golden saree, and Siddharth donned a white kurta and dhoti. The couple recently appeared together in the 2021 film 'Maha Samudram' and have individual projects with Netflix and other films.

(With inputs from agencies.)

