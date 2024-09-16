Left Menu

Former ISRO Chief to Headline RSS's Vijayadashami Event

Former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan is set to be the chief guest at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's annual Vijayadashami event on October 12 in Nagpur. The event, considered significant within the RSS calendar, will be addressed by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and will take place at Reshimbagh ground.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 16-09-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 14:13 IST
Former ISRO Chief to Headline RSS's Vijayadashami Event
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Former ISRO chief, K Radhakrishnan, will take center stage as the chief guest at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's annual Vijayadashami event on October 12, in Nagpur.

The announcement was made by the RSS on Monday via a post on X, emphasizing the event's importance within its calendar.

The event, to be addressed by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, will be held at Reshimbagh ground, commencing at 7:40 am.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024