Former ISRO Chief to Headline RSS's Vijayadashami Event
Former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan is set to be the chief guest at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's annual Vijayadashami event on October 12 in Nagpur. The event, considered significant within the RSS calendar, will be addressed by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and will take place at Reshimbagh ground.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 16-09-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 14:13 IST
Former ISRO chief, K Radhakrishnan, will take center stage as the chief guest at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's annual Vijayadashami event on October 12, in Nagpur.
The announcement was made by the RSS on Monday via a post on X, emphasizing the event's importance within its calendar.
The event, to be addressed by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, will be held at Reshimbagh ground, commencing at 7:40 am.
