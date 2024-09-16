Former ISRO Chief to Headline RSS's Vijayadashami Event

Former ISRO chief, K Radhakrishnan, will take center stage as the chief guest at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's annual Vijayadashami event on October 12, in Nagpur.

The announcement was made by the RSS on Monday via a post on X, emphasizing the event's importance within its calendar.

The event, to be addressed by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, will be held at Reshimbagh ground, commencing at 7:40 am.

(With inputs from agencies.)