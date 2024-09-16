City Rallies Demand Justice for Medic's Murder

As public outrage continues to sweep the city streets demanding justice for the raped and murdered woman medic from RG Kar Hospital, hundreds of school teachers joined the protests on Monday.

The teachers marched from College Square to Shyambazar, calling for the arrest of all involved and a speedy trial. Teacher Angshuman Nag stated, 'She (the deceased) is like our daughter. We call for the strictest punishment, condemn efforts to hide evidence, and are appalled that the investigating agencies have yet to identify all those responsible.'

In a separate demonstration, hundreds, including senior doctors like Narayan Bandyopadhyay, formed a human chain at Sinthir More, demanding justice. Since the discovery of the woman's body on August 9, the city has seen unprecedented public protests, urging justice for the victim and a safer environment for women.

(With inputs from agencies.)