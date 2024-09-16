Nepal's PM Oli to Highlight Melting Snow and Rising Sea Levels at UN Assembly

Nepal's Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli announced on Monday his intention to spotlight critical issues like melting snow and rising sea levels during the United Nations General Assembly's 79th session.

During an address to the House of Representatives, Oli confirmed his upcoming US visit to attend the UN General Assembly. He aims to share Nepal's perspectives on environmental protection, human race preservation, and the ecosystems of the Himalayas and oceans at the 'Summit of the Future'.

Scheduled to embark on his journey on September 20, Oli's first foreign visit as Prime Minister includes the summit at the UN headquarters on September 22 and 23. The event will yield an inter-governmentally negotiated, action-oriented pact focusing on sustainable development, international peace, security, and more. Oli assured maintaining Nepal's prestige while advocating for non-interference policies and highlighting democratic values. He emphasized Nepal's commitment to good neighborly relations and its desire for international collaboration.

