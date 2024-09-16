FOMO7 Joins Forces with Barbados Royals for CPL 2024
FOMO7, a leading online gaming and sports prediction platform, has become the Principal Partner of the Barbados Royals for the 2024 Caribbean Premier League (CPL). This partnership will enhance fan engagement with live and fantasy cricket. FOMO7's branding will feature on team jerseys, and the platform will offer fans unique rewards and experiences.
In a groundbreaking move set to captivate cricket fans worldwide, FOMO7 has been announced as the Principal Partner of the Barbados Royals for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 season. This alliance aims to revolutionize fan interaction by merging the excitement of live and fantasy cricket.
During the CPL season from August 30 to October 7, 2024, FOMO7 will be prominently displayed on the team's jerseys and sports gear, aligning the brand's goals with the dynamic spirit of West Indian cricket. Fans can look forward to exclusive offers and rewards that will enhance their experience, encouraging them to make accurate predictions and compete for prizes.
FOMO7 CEO Kris Fernandez expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, highlighting the commitment to expanding the sports prediction market. With a diverse range of games and top-notch customer support, FOMO7 is set to elevate the online gaming experience for cricket enthusiasts. Visit FOMO7's official website for continuous updates and exciting offers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
