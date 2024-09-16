Left Menu

FOMO7 Joins Forces with Barbados Royals for CPL 2024

FOMO7, a leading online gaming and sports prediction platform, has become the Principal Partner of the Barbados Royals for the 2024 Caribbean Premier League (CPL). This partnership will enhance fan engagement with live and fantasy cricket. FOMO7's branding will feature on team jerseys, and the platform will offer fans unique rewards and experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Trichy | Updated: 16-09-2024 17:00 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 17:00 IST
FOMO7 Joins Forces with Barbados Royals for CPL 2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking move set to captivate cricket fans worldwide, FOMO7 has been announced as the Principal Partner of the Barbados Royals for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 season. This alliance aims to revolutionize fan interaction by merging the excitement of live and fantasy cricket.

During the CPL season from August 30 to October 7, 2024, FOMO7 will be prominently displayed on the team's jerseys and sports gear, aligning the brand's goals with the dynamic spirit of West Indian cricket. Fans can look forward to exclusive offers and rewards that will enhance their experience, encouraging them to make accurate predictions and compete for prizes.

FOMO7 CEO Kris Fernandez expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, highlighting the commitment to expanding the sports prediction market. With a diverse range of games and top-notch customer support, FOMO7 is set to elevate the online gaming experience for cricket enthusiasts. Visit FOMO7's official website for continuous updates and exciting offers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024