AluK India Launches First Experience Centre in Bengaluru

In a major expansion, AluK India has inaugurated its first experience centre in Bengaluru, showcasing over 70 years of expertise in aluminium doors, windows, and facade solutions. The grand opening, held at HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, was graced by chief guests Mr. Naresh V Narasimhan and Mr. Ashwinder R. Singh, along with AluK's key global and Indian leadership.

Highlighting the event were the launches of Infineo's minimal casement window system and the W75 U unitised curtain walling system. These innovative products reflect AluK's commitment to balancing design, aesthetics, and performance, and mark a significant technological advancement in India's fenestration market. The systems boast features such as high water and air tightness, and the ability to withstand extreme wind forces.

The new AluK Home Experience Centre will serve as a collaborative hub for industry professionals including architects, interior designers, and builders, aiming to explore premium aluminium fenestration and facade solutions. With an impressive global footprint across 12 countries, AluK continues to set new benchmarks in the industry since its inception in India in 2013.

(With inputs from agencies.)