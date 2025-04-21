WEY Technology Expands Reach with New Experience Centre in New Delhi
WEY Technology India Ltd, part of the Swiss-based WEY Group AG, has launched its second experience centre in New Delhi. This facility highlights WEYTEC’s technologies for critical environments like trading floors and control rooms. The company aims to bring its precision-engineered solutions to India's mission-critical sectors.
- Country:
- India
WEY Technology India Ltd, a subsidiary of the Swiss-based WEY Group AG, has expanded its footprint in India with the opening of a new Experience Centre in New Delhi. This marks their second such facility in the country, complementing the existing centre in Mumbai.
The New Delhi centre showcases WEYTEC's advanced technologies targeting critical environments such as trading floors, control rooms, and security operation centres. The expansion reflects WEY Technology's strategic move to capture the growing Indian market.
According to Rajiv Bhalla, Managing Director of WEY Technology India Ltd, India is emerging as a global leader in both digital and physical infrastructure. With hefty investments in infrastructure sectors, the timing is ripe for WEYTEC's solutions to make a significant impact in India's mission-critical sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)