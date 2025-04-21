Left Menu

WEY Technology Expands Reach with New Experience Centre in New Delhi

WEY Technology India Ltd, part of the Swiss-based WEY Group AG, has launched its second experience centre in New Delhi. This facility highlights WEYTEC’s technologies for critical environments like trading floors and control rooms. The company aims to bring its precision-engineered solutions to India's mission-critical sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 15:35 IST
WEY Technology Expands Reach with New Experience Centre in New Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

WEY Technology India Ltd, a subsidiary of the Swiss-based WEY Group AG, has expanded its footprint in India with the opening of a new Experience Centre in New Delhi. This marks their second such facility in the country, complementing the existing centre in Mumbai.

The New Delhi centre showcases WEYTEC's advanced technologies targeting critical environments such as trading floors, control rooms, and security operation centres. The expansion reflects WEY Technology's strategic move to capture the growing Indian market.

According to Rajiv Bhalla, Managing Director of WEY Technology India Ltd, India is emerging as a global leader in both digital and physical infrastructure. With hefty investments in infrastructure sectors, the timing is ripe for WEYTEC's solutions to make a significant impact in India's mission-critical sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025