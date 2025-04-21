WEY Technology Expands Reach with New Experience Centre in New Delhi

WEY Technology India Ltd, a subsidiary of the Swiss-based WEY Group AG, has expanded its footprint in India with the opening of a new Experience Centre in New Delhi. This marks their second such facility in the country, complementing the existing centre in Mumbai.

The New Delhi centre showcases WEYTEC's advanced technologies targeting critical environments such as trading floors, control rooms, and security operation centres. The expansion reflects WEY Technology's strategic move to capture the growing Indian market.

According to Rajiv Bhalla, Managing Director of WEY Technology India Ltd, India is emerging as a global leader in both digital and physical infrastructure. With hefty investments in infrastructure sectors, the timing is ripe for WEYTEC's solutions to make a significant impact in India's mission-critical sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)