DesignCafe Unveils Third Mumbai Experience Centre Revolutionizing Home Interiors

DesignCafe has launched its third Experience Centre in Mumbai's Oshiwara area, showcasing innovative home interior solutions. This expansion marks the brand's 17th nationwide centre, offering space-optimized designs. The new centre aims to provide affordable and stylish interiors to Mumbai homeowners, supported by end-to-end execution and quality assurance.

DesignCafe, a prominent home interiors brand in India, has opened its third Experience Centre in Mumbai at Vicino Mall, Oshiwara, Andheri West. The new centre is part of the brand's 17 centres across India, reflecting the brand's growing presence fueled by increasing demand in Mumbai.

Featuring a fully designed Sample Flat, the centre offers modular designs for various home spaces. This initiative underscores the brand's mission to deliver personalized interiors with up to 20% more space, using high-quality materials and versatile designs that cater to Mumbai's compact living spaces.

Co-founders Gita Ramanan and Shezaan Bhojani emphasize the importance of democratizing home interiors, making world-class designs accessible and affordable. Backed by a robust design-to-installation model, the centre offers seamless project execution, buoyed by a 65,000 sq. ft. factory and a customer-first approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

