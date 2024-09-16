Left Menu

Jewish Chronicle Rocked by Resignations Over Fabricated Israel-Hamas Articles

Three notable columnists have resigned from the Jewish Chronicle following revelations that the newspaper published fabricated articles regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict. The articles were by a freelance journalist whose claims were found unreliable. The editor has vowed to implement stricter internal procedures.

Three prominent columnists have resigned from the Jewish Chronicle amid allegations that the newspaper published fabricated articles concerning the Israel-Hamas war.

The resignations came after the London-based publication removed several articles by freelance journalist Elon Perry and issued an apology to readers, asserting that an investigation revealed his claims to be unreliable.

The newspaper did not detail which of Perry's articles were problematic, but among his questioned claims was that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar planned to escape Gaza with Israeli hostages through the Philadelphi corridor to Egypt. Israeli media outlets critiqued these assertions.

Veteran Jewish Chronicle columnist Jonathan Freedland resigned in protest, saying the scandal disgraced the paper and departed from its respected journalistic traditions. Fellow columnists Hadley Freeman and David Aaronovitch also announced their resignations.

The editor, Jake Wallis Simons, acknowledged the severity of being deceived by a journalist and confirmed that the freelance journalist's work has been removed from the website. Simons assured readers that stronger internal procedures will be implemented to prevent future issues.

