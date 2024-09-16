Famous Telugu Choreographer Jani Master Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations

Telugu choreographer Shaik Jani, known as Jani Master, is facing serious allegations of sexual harassment. According to police, a woman he worked with has accused him of assaulting her both during outdoor shoots and at her home.

The Raidurgam police initially registered a zero FIR based on her complaint and subsequently transferred it to the Narsingi police station, as the woman resides there. The incident has drawn significant attention, especially since Jani Master is a well-known figure in the Telugu film industry, having worked on popular films such as 'Ala Vaikunthapuramulo' and 'Pushpa'.

In response to the allegations, the Jana Sena party, of which Jani Master is a member, has asked him to step back from party activities. The party, led by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, stated that this decision is in view of the ongoing police case against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)