Left Menu

Famous Telugu Choreographer Jani Master Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations

Telugu choreographer Shaik Jani, known as Jani Master, has been accused of sexually harassing a woman during outdoor shoots and at her home. A zero FIR was registered and transferred to Narsingi police station. Following the allegations, the Jana Sena party has asked him to stay away from their programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-09-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 21:50 IST
Famous Telugu Choreographer Jani Master Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Telugu choreographer Shaik Jani, known as Jani Master, is facing serious allegations of sexual harassment. According to police, a woman he worked with has accused him of assaulting her both during outdoor shoots and at her home.

The Raidurgam police initially registered a zero FIR based on her complaint and subsequently transferred it to the Narsingi police station, as the woman resides there. The incident has drawn significant attention, especially since Jani Master is a well-known figure in the Telugu film industry, having worked on popular films such as 'Ala Vaikunthapuramulo' and 'Pushpa'.

In response to the allegations, the Jana Sena party, of which Jani Master is a member, has asked him to step back from party activities. The party, led by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, stated that this decision is in view of the ongoing police case against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024