Political Turmoil: Zero FIR Sparks Controversy in Maharashtra Plane Crash Case

In a heated legislative assembly session, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticized the zero FIR filed in Bengaluru, terming it a "strategic attempt" to tarnish the state's image amid the plane crash probe involving former deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, assured members that the investigation progresses rigorously, emphasizing that if negligence or foul play is detected, the pending Accidental Death Report will be escalated to a First Information Report. As part of the ongoing inquiry, forensic analyses have so far dismissed alcohol consumption, poisoning, or illegal activities as factors in the crash.

Responding to mounting pressure for a murder probe initiated by Rohit Pawar, nephew of the deceased Ajit Pawar, Fadnavis reaffirmed the state's commitment to transparency and justice, nodding towards a potential Central Bureau of Investigation involvement should the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau warrant a deeper examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)