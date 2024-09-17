PM Modi to Launch Subhadra Yojana and Major Infrastructure Projects in Odisha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha to unveil the Subhadra Yojana, aimed at empowering women, alongside significant railway and highway projects. The initiative will benefit over 1 crore women and includes a sizable monetary support program. Various other national projects will also be inaugurated during his visit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha to launch the state's flagship Subhadra Yojana, targeting women's empowerment, among other major infrastructure projects. Scheduled for Tuesday, the visit marks his first since Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's swearing-in ceremony.
PM Modi, arriving at Biju Patnaik International Airport around 10.50 am, will introduce the Subhadra Yojana which aims to bolster financial independence for women aged 21-60. Named after Goddess Subhadra, the scheme will credit Rs 50,000 over five years directly to the accounts of eligible women, covering over 1 crore beneficiaries.
Additionally, Modi will initiate the fund transfer for 10 lakh women, unveil railway projects worth Rs 2,800 crore, and lay the foundation for national highway projects worth Rs 1,000 crore. He will also release assistance under PMAY-G to 10 lakh beneficiaries across 14 states and launch various housing app updates and guidelines.
