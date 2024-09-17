Sean 'Diddy' Combs Arrested in Federal Sex Trafficking Investigation

Rapper and music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs was arrested in New York City amidst a federal sex trafficking investigation. The arrest took place on Monday following an indictment by a grand jury, although the specific charges remain unclear, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

According to Combs' attorney, Marc Agnifilo, the legal team is 'disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the US Attorney's Office.' Agnifilo described Combs as 'a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist' who has spent 30 years building an empire. 'He is an imperfect person but he is not a criminal,' the attorney added.

In recent months, Combs has faced several legal battles, including a sexual assault lawsuit from former bandmate Dawn Richard. Her suit claims battery, false imprisonment, and theft of copyrighted works, among other charges. Richard's lawsuit is one of multiple complaints filed against Combs, with other accusers including Casandra Ventura, Liza Gardner, Joi Dickerson-Neal, Crystal McKinney, and producer Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones.

