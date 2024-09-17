Left Menu

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Arrested in Federal Sex Trafficking Investigation

Rapper and music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been arrested in NYC following a grand jury indictment linked to a federal sex trafficking investigation. His attorney calls the prosecution unjust, while Combs denies allegations including sexual assault and battery brought by multiple accusers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 09:57 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 09:57 IST
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Arrested in Federal Sex Trafficking Investigation
Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs (Image source: X account of Sean). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Rapper and music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs was arrested in New York City amidst a federal sex trafficking investigation. The arrest took place on Monday following an indictment by a grand jury, although the specific charges remain unclear, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

According to Combs' attorney, Marc Agnifilo, the legal team is 'disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the US Attorney's Office.' Agnifilo described Combs as 'a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist' who has spent 30 years building an empire. 'He is an imperfect person but he is not a criminal,' the attorney added.

In recent months, Combs has faced several legal battles, including a sexual assault lawsuit from former bandmate Dawn Richard. Her suit claims battery, false imprisonment, and theft of copyrighted works, among other charges. Richard's lawsuit is one of multiple complaints filed against Combs, with other accusers including Casandra Ventura, Liza Gardner, Joi Dickerson-Neal, Crystal McKinney, and producer Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024